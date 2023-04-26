Washington Savings Bank announces employee promotions

With the continued growth of Washington Savings Bank, the bank announces the promotion of three employees.
Kathy Yarnell, Trina Niemerg and Andrew Orrell were promoted following the recent Board of Directors’ meeting.
Yarnell was promoted from Operations Officer to Assistant Vice President of Operations. She started with First Federal Bank in 1992 and became a part of the Washington Savings Bank team when the two banks merged in 2015. Yarnell handles many operational duties for the bank and supervises the tellers at their Charleston Avenue location in Mattoon.
Niemerg was promoted to Assistant Vice President of Compliance from her previous title of Compliance Officer. Niemerg started with Washington Savings Bank in 2016 in the loan compliance role. She has since received her Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer designation and assumed responsibility for all the bank’s compliance functions.
Orrell was promoted from Commercial Loan Originator to Commercial Loan Officer. He began his career at the bank as a teller while attending Eastern Illinois University, became a credit analyst upon his graduation, and took on a commercial loan portfolio with the First National Bank acquisition.
