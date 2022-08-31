Washington Savings Bank announces addition of commercial lender

Due to continued growth, Washington Savings Bank added Reed Willenborg to its Commercial Lending Team as a Commercial Loan Originator.
Willenborg is a native of Effingham and a 2012 graduate of St. Anthony High School. He attended Lincoln Land Community College, where he played baseball and basketball until 2014. He then went on to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and graduated with a degree in Finance in 2017.
“Helping people is something I’ve always been passionate about and with Washington Savings Bank being a community bank, I know I’ll fit right in. Our area is full of entrepreneurs,” said Willenborg. “And I’m ready to help them get their business ideas and dreams up and going.”
