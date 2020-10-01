Due to continued growth, Washington Savings Bank has added two new lenders to its management team.
Timothy Hoehn, Assistant Vice President of Lending, brings 30 years of experience to the Washington Savings Bank lending department. Tim graduated from SIU Carbondale and comes from Nokomis with experience in all aspects of banking. He is a member of the Nokomis Knights of Columbus and a sports official for IHSA Athletics.
Jacob Thomas, Vice President of Lending, a Newton Community High School graduate, served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army for seven years. He graduated with an AS in Business Administration from Lake Land College, and an MBA and BS in Finance from Eastern Illinois University. Jacob was a commercial and ag lender for four years before joining the Washington Savings Bank team. He is also a member of the Charleston Rotary Club and previously served on its Board of Directors.
