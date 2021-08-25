Washington Savings MHC and Washington Savings Bank, Effingham, has completed the merger with The First National Bank, Mattoon.
Washington Savings Bank’s new Mattoon branch on Broadway Avenue will now serve as a full-service bank conveniently located on the East side of Mattoon off Interstate 57. This location will help make banking more convenient for those living and working in the area, as it is close to many key shopping locations and businesses.
Their Wealth Management team will operate out of the Broadway Avenue banking center and will be expanding their services to offer even more trust and investment opportunities. The Lerna branch will continue to provide service to the residents of Lerna and the surrounding areas and will be open six days a week.
Upon closing of the merger, Preston Smith, Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank, announced his retirement from full-time employment in the banking industry. He will remain with Washington Savings Bank in a part-time capacity through June of 2022.
“First National Bank has maintained an excellent reputation in the community under the leadership of Preston Smith. We are excited at the opportunity to acquire First National Bank and to increase our community banking presence in the Mattoon area. The transaction will significantly enhance our wealth management capabilities. We are thrilled that Preston agreed to stay involved in order to ensure a smooth transition,” said David Doedtman, President of Washington Savings Bank.
Smith said, “We are excited to partner with a strong community bank like Washington Savings Bank. We believe that this combination provides an opportunity for us to provide an expanded range of products and services to our customers while maintaining the high quality of customer service that our customers have come to expect.”
