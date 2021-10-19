In partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health, the Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Effingham, will host a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine clinic Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Workman Room.
No online registration is required. Vaccine is available in a first-come, first-served basis. Those attending the clinic do not need to bring proof of identification or insurance. There is no cost to those receiving the vaccine.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized and recommended for persons 12 years of age and older.
Those needing a booster shot are welcome and the CDC recommends the following groups should receive boosters:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
Additionally, CDC recommends the following groups may be considered for boosters.
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary.
To find other clinics near you visit coronavirus.illinois.gov or call 1-833-621-1284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.