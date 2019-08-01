The descendants of Anthony and Caroline Waldhoff of Driburg Westfallen, Germany, held their 64th annual reunion July 28 at Dieterich Park with a basket dinner at noon.
Those present were:
From Teutopolis: Luella Waldhoff, Alice Waldhoff, Fred and Marilyn Meyer, Carol and Dan Hoelscher, Vicky Simmons, Lisa and Lauren Siemer, Chuck and Doris Bales, Clete and Karen Waldhoff, Bob and Linda Waldhoff, Ray and Judy Lohman, Paul and Judy Lohman, Lucy Uptmor, Pauline Hoedebecke, Frank and Anna M. Hemmen
From Effingham: Larry and Lucille Buhnerkempe, Virgil and Ann Kingery, Bruce, Jill, Zoe and Anna Buhnerkempe, Kevin and Sharon Schumacher, Evan and Lucy Pape, Margie Bloemer, Dolores Jansen, Geri Buhnerkempe, Harold and Rosalie Lohman, Larry and Barbara Waldhoff
From Sigel: Joan Meyer, Dave Bushur, Don and Anna Mae Bushur
Also, Larry Worman and Nancy Mills of Dieterich, Randy, Kathy and Dustin Potter of Neoga, Cindy Bierman of Raymond, Sheila Kuhns of Mason, Ted, Claudia, Lucas and Ryan Bushur of Miami, FL, Alan Bushur and Vicki Sartori of St. Louis, MO,
The reunion committee was the John and Theresa Meyer Family. The 65th reunion will be hosted by the Joe and Josephine Waldhoff Family on July 26, 2020.
