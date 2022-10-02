The 67th annual Waldhoff Reunion was held Aug. 14 at the Effingham Event Center (KC pavilion) for the descendants of the late Fred Waldhoff of Germany and the late Catherine Doedtman of Green Creek. They had 12 children.
The descendants who attended the reunion were Vince and Mary Kinger of Mason; David and Joyce Flood, Paul and Tonya Flood, Glen and Amber Flood, Gene and Ruth Brummer, Dot Worman, Larry Worman, Nancy Mills and Kallie Williams, all of Dieterich; Paul and Linda Rueskin, Larry and Barb Waldhoff, Tom and Joyce Fearday, Mark and Gloria Wildbur, Brylee Wildbur, Mary Bloemer, Nora Breer, Margie Bloemer, Kurt and Dolores Jansen, Harold and Rosie Lohman, all of Effingham; Diane Schabbing, Bernie and Mary Waldhoff, Pauline Hoedebecke, Frank and Anna Hemmen, Jeremy, Laura, Teja and Liam Hickenbottom, Mary Louise Beckmen, Eileen Vahling, Mardell Tebbe and Luella Waldhoff, all of Teutopolis; Theresa Rueskin of Mattoon; Richard Waldhoff of Shumway; Don and Anna Mae Bushur, Dave Bushur, all of Sigel; Perry, Kathy, Payton, Will and Robby Littrell of Park Ridge.
Prizes were won by Gloria Wildbur, Margie Bloemer, Robby Littrell and Harold Lohman.
Those who passed away this past year were Lucille Reardon, Marilyn Meyer, Karn Waldhoff, Mary Ann Tegeler, Cody Blair Rueskin and Jim Waldhoff.
The Robert and Catherine (Waldhoff) Flood family hosted this year’s reunion. Next year’s host will be the Albert and Pauline (Waldhoff) Buening family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.