The descendants of Anton and Caroline Waldhoff of Driburg Westfalen, Germany, and Fred and Catherine (Doedtman) Waldhoff held their 68th annual reunion on Aug. 6 at the Effingham Event Center pavilion with a basket dinner at noon.
Those attending from Effingham were Mary Bloemer, Dolores Jansen, Fred Buening, Christy Robison, Joyce Fearday, Nancy Mills, Larry and Barbara Waldhoff, John and Terri Buening, Nina Jackson, David Seiler, Alex and Kierra Breer, Harold and Rosalie Lohman, Fred and Evelyn Lohman, Paul and Linda Ruesken and Dan and Joan Printz.
Attending from Teutopolis were Chuck and Doris Bales, Luella Waldhoff, Mardell Tebbe, Bernie and Mary Waldhoff, Kate Ruholl, Nancy Weber, Cletus Waldhoff, Frank and Anna M. Hemmen, Laura and Jeremy Hickenbottom, Taylor Waldhoff, Spencer Waldhoff, Lincoln Sperry, Dianne, Maci and Chelsea Schabbing, Mary Louise Beckman and Bruce Beckman.
Attending from Dieterich were Larry Worman, Gene and Ruthy Brummer, Danette Waldhoff, Frances Verdeyen and Nathan Waldhoff.
Attending from Sigel were Sharon Walk, Dave Bushur, Sheryl and Glen Schumacher and three grandkids, Anna Mae Bushur and Lauren Schumacher.
Attending from Shumway were Paul and Cheryl Buening, Brenna Buening and Richard Waldhoff.
Attending from Strasburg was Gary Schumacher and from Stewardson, Aaron and Rose Huffmaster.
Attending from Altamont were Mary and Norbert Brauer and Laura and Isaac Galvan.
Attending from Toledo were Devin Waldhoff, Ashley Waldhoff and Lesley Waldhoff; and from Mason, were Mary and Vince Klingler, Larry Buening and Sandy Buening.
Attending from Marshall were Paul and Josef Butler; from Champaign, Brandon and Jenny Lovett; Eric and Thania Brauer from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; and Alan and James Bushur, Trina Bushur and Troy Bushur from St. Louis, Missouri.
There were 86 relatives in attendance.
Family members who have died since last year's reunion were Fred Meyer, Lucille Buhnerkempe, Ray Lohman, Gerard "Jerry" Bales, Mary Joe Mette, Kenny Waldhoff, Leonard Waldhoff, Paul Schumacher and Kennedy Waldhoff.
Attendance prizes were won by adults Mary Waldhoff, Nina Jackson, Glen Schumacher, Mardell Tebbe, Brianna Hickenbottom, Anna Marie Hemmen and Brandon Lovett.
Children who won prizes were James Bushur, Lincoln Sperry, Spencer Waldhoff, Parker Hickenbottom and Maci Schabbing.
Many enjoyed eating, visiting, playing bag toss and horseshoes. This year's hosts were the family of Albert and Pauline (Waldhoff) Buening. The 2024 hosts will be the family of Fritz and Rosie Waldhoff.
