Wabash Communications Co-Op on Sept. 23 acquired full ownership of Illinois Fiber Connect (IFC), a joint venture between EJ Water and Wabash Communications to bring fiber-optic technology to residents around south-central Illinois.
"Wabash has long been a trusted broadband service provider in the area since 1952,” said Barry Adair, General Manager/EVP of Wabash Communications Co-Op. With Illinois Fiber Connect under full leadership of Wabash Communications Co-Op, we have decide to rebrand Illinois Fiber Connect to Wabash Communications — Fiber. We plan to continue to provide customers with the same quality of products and customer service you are experiencing today."
Wabash Communications — Fiber will maintain an office in Dieterich at 102 N Main St. and continue to expand its fiber-optic foot print in south-central Illinois. The company will continue to provide high-speed fiber-optic internet service, streaming TV, home phone and business solution products to its customers.
