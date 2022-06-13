VW Welcomefest Downtown Party Friday

Visit Effingham will be hosting the VW Welcomefest Downtown Party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
Volkwagens will parade down Jefferson Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. to join the party, parking in the spaces surrounding the Effingham County Museum and bringing the Mid America Motorworks: Air-Cooled Volkswagen Fun Run Road Tour to a close.
With Mid America Motorworks’ Annual Funfest for Air-Cooled Volkswagens expected to bring a host of people to Effingham over the weekend, Visit Effingham is excited to kick off the event with a warm welcome in the heart of the city.
“The VW Welcomefest Downtown Party is a wonderful opportunity for us to welcome visitors to our community, and also for residents to come and check out some one-of-a-kind Volkswagens. We try to create an event the whole family can enjoy, and we’re excited to add a few fun kids' activities to our event this year, as well,” said Tourism Director Jodi Thoele.
Friday night enjoy food truck fare from All Wrapped Up, CZ’s Fried Green Tomatoes, Homewood Grill and Macklin Meadow Kettle Corn, along with live musical entertainment from Russ Howard. While you’re downtown, stop by Visit Effingham’s tent and enter a giveaway for a chance to win an Echo Show. Also be sure to check out the wide variety of Volkswagens parked along the square. For kids this year, there are coloring books, bubbles, sidewalk chalk and free face painting by Make on Main.
“There will be a lot of activity downtown that evening, and we hope residents will join us. While you’re in the area, we encourage you to stop by some of the unique shops and businesses in Downtown Effingham,” said Thoele.
For more information on the Friday night event, contact the Effingham Tourism Office at 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com. For more information about events at Mid America Motorworks, visit www.FunfestEvents.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.