Visit Effingham will be hosting the VW Welcomefest Downtown Party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16.
Volkswagens will parade down Jefferson Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. to join the party, park in the spaces surrounding the Effingham County Museum and bring the Mid America Motorworks: Air-Cooled Volkswagen Fun Run Road Tour to a close. Residents are invited come downtown and watch the VWs roll in.
With Mid America Motorworks’ Annual Funfest for Air-Cooled Volkswagens expected to bring a host of people to Effingham over the weekend, Visit Effingham is excited to kick off the event with a warm welcome in the heart of the city.
“The VW Welcomefest Downtown Party is a wonderful opportunity for us to welcome visitors to our community, and also for residents to come and check out some one-of- a-kind Volkswagens. We try to create an event the whole family can enjoy, and we’re excited to have a few fun kids' activities at our event this year as well,” said Tourism Director Jodi Thoele.
Kids' activities includes coloring books, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, a caricature artist and free face painting by Make on Main.
Enjoy festival fare from Newell Family Farms and treats from Homewood Grill, along with live musical entertainment from the Doty-Dexter-Westcott Trio. While downtown, stop by Visit Effingham’s tent for free giveaways and enter to win a retro KoolTunes 14-quart Igloo cooler.
“There will be a lot of activity downtown that evening, and we hope residents will join us. While you’re in the area, we encourage you to stop by some of the unique shops and businesses in Downtown Effingham,” said Thoele.
For more information on the Friday evening event, contact the Effingham Tourism Office at 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com. For more information about events at Mid America Motorworks, visit www.FunfestEvents.com.
