The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Holiday Lights & Festive Sights Competition for the 2020 holiday season is officially underway.
Judges have chosen the top three in each category and the public can vote through Friday, Dec. 18, at noon for their choice. You can vote in person at the Effingham Visitor Center (1505 Hampton Drive) or find this link (www.surveymonkey.com/r/holidaylights2020) online to vote at either our Facebook page: Visit Effingham or our website: VisitEffinghamIL.com. Those wishing to vote are encouraged to go see all the homes in person as many are interactive but photos of each home/business are posted if you can’t see them in person. A map will be posted on Facebook of the top three homes/businesses in each category or you can stop by and pick one up at the Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The first-place winner in each category — Spirit of Effingham Business Award, The More the Merrier Award, Children’s Choice Award and the Hallmark House Award — will each receive $250, with the business winner picking a favorite charity to donate the money to. They will also receive a sign to be displayed in their yard through Jan. 4, 2021.
Every person who participates in voting for their favorite holiday light display will be entered into a drawing for two $100 gift cards of their choice. For more information on the Holiday Light Competition, call 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com.
