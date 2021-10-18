Effingham County FISH Organization is sponsoring the 17th Annual Free Effingham County Thanksgiving Day Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Due to the ongoing virus, there will be no congregate meal. All meals will be delivered or available for curbside pickup. Meal delivery will take place between 10 a.m. and noon. Curbside pickup will be available at Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 South Banker St., Effingham, between 11 a.m. and noon.
This event is free and open to all Effingham County residents and their families. However, donations are always appreciated and may be sent to FISH, P.O. Box 473, Effingham.
Volunteers are needed to help package and deliver meals. Volunteers will start cutting pies and packaging meals at 9 a.m. To volunteer, call Susan Elke at 217-868-5913.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.