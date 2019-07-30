Consolidated Communications is encouraging area residents and students to register as volunteers for the upcoming Special Olympics Family Festival (SOFF) to be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, on the grounds of Lake Land College in Mattoonl. This year’s theme will have a patriotic flair with “Salute to SOFF.”
More than 1,200 general event and Friend-For-A-Day volunteers are needed to make the day, which features non-competitive games and activities in a carnival-like atmosphere, a success for over 700 Special Olympics athletes from central Illinois.
“Our biggest volunteer need is also one of the most rewarding experiences at SOFF,” said Brandon Walker, 2019 SOFF chairperson. “Our Friend-For-A-Day volunteers are paired with an athlete as they enjoy all the activities, games and offerings at SOFF.”
SOFF volunteers must be 15 years of age or older; however, Friend-For-A-Day volunteers must be at least 16 years old. General volunteer tasks include serving lunch, working in game areas and assisting with registration or other activities.
The annual event, now in its 36th year, is open only to registered Special Olympics athletes, their family members and registered volunteers. Visit consolidated.com/SOFFVolunteer to learn more about volunteering, register to help and watch videos highlighting volunteer opportunities. Volunteers can also call 800-434-SOFF or email soff@consolidated.com for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.