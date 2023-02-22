The 800 Award is one of the highest achievements a business can earn because it is based on the service that is provided by the business to the customers it serves.
In order to be considered for the Reputation Award, a business must have proven it puts customer experience at the core of its strategy and is driven by the voice of the customer to succeed. As of Dec. 31, Visiting Angels of Effingham County and the surrounding counties have earned a Reputation Award with a score in excess of 800.
The Reputation 800 Award is earned through the collection of data that is shared from feedback from customers sharing actual experiences and not an award that can be purchased through monetary means. A business must prove it is providing the best experience possible for its customers from the data and feedback that is collected from actual customers.
Reputation 800 Award winners consists of the following industries: Automotive, Financial Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, Property Management, Retail and Senior Care.
Visiting Angels is owned by Rose Ruholl and serves Effingham, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Fayette, Jasper, Moultrie, Richland and Shelby counties.
