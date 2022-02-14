Visiting Angels adds development and education center

Due to the increased demand for caregiving services, Visiting Angels has expanded its business with the addition of the Visiting Angels Development and Education Center located at 127 E. Jefferson Ave., Effingham.
The new Development and Education Center is located directly across the Effingham County Museum next to the former Heart Theatre.
The idea of adding the Visiting Angels Development and Education Center was conceived because of the demand from individuals who have contacted the agency over the years asking where they could go to learn more about Alzheimer's and dementia and how to tell if a loved one or a family member may be experiencing either one.
Presently, the Development and Education Center is being used to educate Visiting Angels' Home Care Specialists but in the near future the Development and Education Center will be hosting afternoon and evening sessions on how to identify and live with someone who has Alzheimer’s or dementia. Visiting Angels is developing courses to be offered to the public.
