National Travel and Tourism Week (May 1-7), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme "Future of Travel."
This year’s theme elevates how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.
Visit Effingham is celebrating travel’s promising future by inviting travelers and residents alike to experience National Travel and Tourism Week. Join on social media, as well as in person, at the tourism office, located at 201 E. Jefferson Avenue. Pick up tourism information for the Effingham area, as well as other Midwestern destinations and enter to win a $100 VISA gift card and receive a free souvenir and cookie for completing three out of seven of the National Travel and Tourism Week challenges. Find a printable version of this list on Facebook @VisitEffingham.
“Visit Effingham empowers our city’s economic state by existing as an organization. We strategically funnel potential travelers into our city to enhance the economic development of our region. National Travel and Tourism Week offers us the perfect opportunity to promote tourism in our area and market our destination as the ideal Midwestern getaway,” said Executive Director Jodi Thoele.
Find out more about Visit Effingham at visiteffinghamil.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.