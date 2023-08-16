On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will pass through communities across the United States, including Effingham. Visit Effingham is offering a new grant program designed to help bolster the visitor experience during the solar eclipse by assisting local organizations with funding.
The Effingham Solar Eclipse Grant encourages organizations in Effingham to host activities and events that will enhance the eclipse experience for residents and visitors.
Events may include, but are not limited to, viewing parties, entertainment events and other activities that the public can enjoy during the eclipse. All funded events must be open to the public.
Visit Effingham has allocated $10,000 to be distributed through the grant program on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds requested may be up to $1,500 per organization, which will be reimbursable upon proof of receipts after the event has happened. Grant funds may not represent more than 50% of the total event costs. Applications are due into the City of Effingham Tourism Department by at least March 6, 2024.
Grant application forms along with a full set of grant guidelines can be found at www.visiteffinghamil.com/plan/grants. For additional information, contact Jodi Thoele, Director of Tourism, at jthoele@effinghamil.com. To find solar eclipse events in our area, check out www.visiteffinghamil.com/events/events-calendar.
