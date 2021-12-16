Virtual Holiday Festival outshines expectations

Sarah Bush Lincoln’s 23rd annual Holiday Festival raised more than $115,000 to support the new SBL Hospice House.
Construction of the hospice house will begin in spring of 2022 and is being funded in part through the foundation’s campaign: The most important home you’ll ever build.
“We worked hard to create another wonderful holiday event this year, despite the challenge of it not being an in-person event. Sponsorships and donations raised a record $58,000 and bidding on both silent and live auction items did extremely well thanks to the very generous community response to our Hospice House campaign,” SBL event coordinator Kim Lockart said.
The Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House will provide a warm and comforting place for families to spend time together with loved ones while they receive 24-hour care from Lincolnland Hospice staff. In addition to offering families a place to make last memories, the hospice house will also offer respite care, allowing caregivers short-term relief from the demands of caring for loved ones at home.
“The foundation is thrilled to be a part of making this gift to our community a reality,” SBL Health Foundation director Amy Card said. “Our campaign goal is to raise $1 million to help offset the costs of construction and $1.5 million to build an endowment. Earnings from the endowment will help those families who struggle to pay for their stay as insurance only covers nursing care in a hospice house: not room and board. We’re so grateful for every dollar donated to this wonderful project.”
The Holiday Festival’s online silent auction offered something for everyone, featuring more than 150 items, created and decorated by area residents, businesses and SBL employees, including the always popular 4-foot trees, home décor items and Packages with Pizzazz. It also offered tree farm coupons, candles and themed Holiday Festival T-shirts.
A live auction event was offered in place of the annual gala and featured 13 elite items.
“The live auction was so much fun, and we are extremely grateful to those who supported our event,” Lockart said. “This year’s Holiday Festival surpassed our expectations, and the generosity from so many will help provide short-term relief for both caregivers and their loved ones who receive hospice care in what will be a beautiful home.”
For more information on how to support the SBL Hospice House or about the Holiday Festival, contact the foundation at 217-258-2511.
