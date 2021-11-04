To help remember veterans, tell their incredible stories, and honor their service this Veterans Day, State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, is encouraging constituents to submit a tribute and photo of them or their loved one who served our country to be displayed on the annual Veterans Day “Wall of Honor” in the Illinois Capitol.
“This is a great way to showcase our wonderful veterans who have sacrificed so much for us over the years,” said Bailey. “We will never be able to fully repay our nations heroes for their service, but I hope this display wall can serve as a small token, thanking them for our freedoms.”
The Senate Republican Caucus has been hosting the annual Veterans Day tribute since 2017. This year’s tribute wall will be on display Nov. 11 through 23.
Families and friends who would like to participate should submit the following to be displayed on the annual Tribute wall: photo of veteran, written story (max: 250 words), name of veteran, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy), and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, World War II, World War I, Peacetime, other). Military photos are preferred but not necessary.
If possible, email submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by Nov. 11. Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 23, and the display will be updated daily to include new entries. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 309 G Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, call 217-782-1650.
Those who submit a tribute and would like to visit the Capitol to see their loved one's story on display may view the video, youtube.com/watch?v=kk_BQbcrVe4, before traveling to Springfield.
