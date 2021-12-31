On Dec. 16 veterans at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont and Aperion Care in St. Elmo received some Christmas cheer. Members from Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 512, Altamont, delivered the gifts.
The post has been delivering the gifts for over nine years to the veterans.
The gift bag included various snacks, a new blanket, a puzzle book and more. There was also a letter to the veterans thanking them for their service from Danielle (White) Ramsey’s 5th grade class at Lutheran South Unity School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Danielle is the daughter of Cmdr. Gary White.
The gifts were a surprise for the veterans and they were happy to receive them.
