Venezuela native speaks about struggles at Noon Rotary

Francisco "Frank" Salvador can identify first-hand with the struggles in his native Venezuela. He discussed those problems in a presentation to the Effingham Noon Rotary Club on July 31.
Salvador, an attorney in Venezuela, is relocating to Effingham. He plans to obtain his law license and go into practice here with Roy and Kaye Dent.
Over 5,500 refugees are fleeing Venezuela every day in need of food and medical attention. Meanwhile, the president of neighboring Colombia said Nicolas Maduro has turned Venezuela into a terrorist sanctuary and a haven for guerrilla groups and drug traffickers, escalating tensions between those nations.
Salvador discussed the problems and how they might be addressed.
Roy Dent served as Rotary weekly program chairman.
