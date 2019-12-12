Organizations that provide summer activities for children in Effingham County are encouraged to fill out an application to be part of the Summer Activities Fair hosted by Impact 2030 Creative Learning Culture at the Village Square Mall, South Route 45, on April 2, 2020.
The Summer Activities Fair will allow vendors to host booths that advertise camps, clinics and other learning opportunities. Vendors can use the booths to share information about their events, register participants and even recruit volunteers.
Vendors can register to participate online at https://forms.gle/cnSmSCVTttU1QXTJ6
Vendor registration will end Jan. 31, 2020. For more information about the Vendor Application follow “Summer Activities Fair Effingham” on Facebook.
The Summer Activities Fair aligns with the Impact 2030 Creative Learning Culture mission to “embrace lifelong learning for all citizens, cultivate creativity and innovation and celebrate personal growth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.