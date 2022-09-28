The Sassy Stitchers is a SPIN club, which means that the club focuses on one particular project area. Sewing happens to be the main focus of this particular club.
This club reorganized last year after having been inactive for some years. We had several members last year who were mostly brand new to sewing. They learned the basics and were able to exhibit projects they chose and completed following the guidelines for level 1 sewing projects.
There are three levels in the sewing curriculum with guidelines for projects at each level. Each level builds on skills learned in previous levels. We have activities at each meeting that teach these skills and members spend time working on their chosen projects.
We meet once a month from October through June. Even though the focus of this club is on sewing, members can take other projects in any area and belong to other SPIN clubs, as well as community clubs.
A community club in Effingham County is the Shumway Eagles 4-H Club. This club has been in existence for many years. Originally, members of this club came from the Shumway area. Nowadays, members come from all over Effingham County and even surrounding counties. Members are regular 4-Hers, ages 8-19, and Cloverbuds are 5-7 years old. There are about 30 members in this club. The club meets nine months out of the year. Members choose a theme for the year and all meetings tie into the theme in some manner. At least one meeting ties into the theme while being a community service activity. Everyone meets for the start of the meeting, and then the Cloverbuds often have their own special activity while the members complete the business part of the meeting before having a guest speaker or activity to do.
This past year an afternoon was spent helping at Beam's Cattery. Members learned about the Toy Tractor Club of Effingham and Hope 4 Horses, raising honey bees, and enjoyed playing miniature golf to complete the year.
Members chose the theme of animals for this coming 4-H year. Some things members will be exploring this year include raising pigs for production, horse racing, robotic milking of cows, meat processing, learning what EARS does and more. Members of this club take a variety of projects, including livestock, cooking, artwork, rocketry and more. They give a club talk to practice public speaking skills and share knowledge with others.
For more information about 4-H in Effingham County, contact Patti Logan, 4-H youth adviser, at the Effingham County Extension Office, 217-347-7773.
