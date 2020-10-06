The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected new officers to lead the organization at its Annual Business Meeting Sept. 26 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.
The IML membership unanimously elected Vandalia Mayor Ricky J. Gottman to serve a one-year term as president of the statewide association. Gottman has served on the IML Board of Directors since 2007 and served as the first vice president since September 2019.
"The Illinois Municipal League has served to educate, advocate for and empower the 1,298 municipalities throughout the state of Illinois for more than 100 years," Gottman said. "I am honored to have been elected by my peers to be president of IML and I look forward to our continued efforts as municipal leaders, especially as we face such challenging issues."
Also elected during the Annual Business Meeting were Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe of Decatur as first vice president and Village President Catherine Adduci of River Forest as second vice president.
Gottman has served as Mayor of Vandalia since 2001. Prior to his election as mayor, he served as an alderman from 1993 to 2001. Gottman has been employed at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia since 1978, currently as director of facility and support services. He has also served as a chief deputy coroner for 19 years with the Fayette County Coroner's Office.
Gottman serves on numerous area boards and associations including both the Southern Illinois Mayors Association and the Southwest Illinois Council of Mayors, as well as the South Central Illinois Growth Alliance and the South Central Illinois Regional Planning & Development Commission.
