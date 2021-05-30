The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois 130/Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just north of Decatur Street in Newton will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
The closure is necessary for repairs at the railroad crossing. A detour will be posted.
No traffic will be permitted to cross the railroad tracks during the repairs, and motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
