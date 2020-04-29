The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) still has energy assistance funding available for the 2020 season.
The deadline for making an application has been extended this year due to COVID-19 to June 30. Any household that has not applied for assistance yet may apply as soon as possible. Any household that has applied as of Oct. 1, 2019, or after and have a high outstanding balance, may apply again and receive further assistance at this time
A single-person household can qualify with a monthly income for up to $1,561, a two-person household up to $2,114, a three-person household up to $2,666, and a family of four up to $3,219. Benefits are paid directly to utilities or energy vendors on behalf of eligible households. The exception is households whose heating costs included in their rent.
Documents needed at the time of application are: proof of income for all household members for the previous 30 days including the day of application, proof of Social Security numbers for all members of the household and current heating and electric bills.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CEFS Outreach offices are no longer able to do in-person appointments for LIHEAP but phone and online applications are being accepted. Online applications can be made via the CEFS website at www.cefseoc.org/liheap or calling the CEFS Effingham County Outreach office at 217-347-7514.
LIHEAP is a federal- and state-funded energy assistance program administered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). LIHEAP provides a one-time benefit to help income eligible households pay for their heating and electric expenses.
