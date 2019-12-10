Just a reminder that fall seeded crops, such as wheat and cover crops, which are harvested/baled/pastured/left standing for cover are required to be reported to the USDA office by Dec. 15.
Failure to report these items by the Dec. 15 deadline will result in a late-filed crop report. All fall seeded wheat will be assessed a late filed fee if not reported timely.
Any Effingham County producer who has planted wheat, must visit the USDA office before Dec. 15 in order to maintain program eligibility.
Contact the Effingham County FSA office at 217-347-7107 ext 2 with any questions.
To find your local FSA office, visit https://www.farmers.gov.
