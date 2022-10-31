U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director Betsy Dirksen Londrigan announced that the department is providing nearly $50 million to bring high-speed internet access to rural residents across 13 counties in Illinois. The investments include funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a historic $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
“These investments are life-changing and show the government at its best — answering the calls of the people,” said Londrigan. “On the roads throughout central and southern Illinois, I’ve heard from farmers, business owners, parents and rural residents that they need affordable, high-speed internet. These investments mean farmers can take advantage of a wide range of technology, children can do their homework at home, businesses can thrive, entrepreneurs can start companies in their hometowns and so much more.”
Nationwide, $759 million in loans and grants are being announced from the third funding round of the ReConnect Program.
In Illinois:
• Hamilton County Telephone Cooperative will use $24,826,724 between loans and grants to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect 3,202 people, 248 farms, and 52 businesses to high-speed internet in Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Saline, Wayne, and White counties in Illinois. Hamilton County Telephone Cooperative will make high-speed internet affordable by participating the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs.
• Shelby Electric Cooperative Incorporated will use a $23,690,245 grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect 4,057 people, 511 farms, 61 businesses, and two educational facilities to high-speed internet in Christian, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie and Shelby counties in Illinois. Shelby Electric Cooperative will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
To be eligible for ReConnect Program funding, an applicant must serve an area that does not have access to service at speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) (download) and 20 Mbps (upload). The applicant must also commit to building facilities capable of providing high-speed internet service with speeds of 100 Mbps (download and upload) to every location in its proposed service area.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov or contact the nearest USDA Rural Development state office.
