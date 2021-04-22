In honor of Earth Day 2021, Acting State Director Molly Hammond announced the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $23,250,000 in critical infrastructure that will help communities in Illinois build back better and stronger while prioritizing climate-smart solutions and environmental stewardship. USDA is making the investments in Illinois under the Water and Environmental Program, the Rural Energy for America Program, and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.
“Economic development and growth in rural Illinois are central to USDA Rural Development’s mission,” Hammond said. “The investments we are announcing today demonstrate the vast resources USDA is targeting in our back yard. Communities and businesses that will reinvent what it means to be sustainable while enhancing the quality of life in rural Illinois.”
Those investments include the Village of Brownstown, which will use a $60,000 loan to provide additional financing for the water main replacement project.
This project will install and replace approximately 21,500 LF of water main, part of which contains asbestos. Two-inch service line will also be replaced. Installation of radio read meters and miscellaneous associated appurtenances will also be part of the project. These improvements bring the system back up to IEPA minimum standards and eliminate health and sanitary concerns.
This project will benefit the 759 residents of the community.
