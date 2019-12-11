Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) informational meetings will be provided at the following locations for Effingham and Shelby County producers. 2019 enrollment runs through March 15, 2020, and the deadline to sign up for 2020 is June 30, 2020.
- Monday, Dec. 16, 9:30 a.m., Strasburg Community Building, Strasburg
- Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9:30 a.m., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Shelbyville Visitors Center, Shelbyville
- Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6 p.m., Kluthe Building, Beecher City
- Thursday, Dec. 19, 9:30 a.m., Effingham Event Center, Effingham (formerly the KC Hall)
- Monday, Dec. 23, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Shelby County FSA Office, Shelbyville (Call ahead to reserve seating)
- Monday, Dec. 30, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Effingham County FSA Office, Effingham (Call ahead to reserve seating)
Producers are strongly encouraged to attend a meeting to hear the new farm bill changes and options available for sign-up. Contact the Effingham County FSA Office at 217-347-7101 ext. 2 to schedule an appointment to sign up prior to the program deadlines.
