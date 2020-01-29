The U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Illinois and its partner agencies in the USMS Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force announce the arrest of 615 violent offenders on state and federal felony warrants in 2019.
Additionally, 174 weapons were seized by USMS deputies and task force officers in the area during these arrests over the same time period. This includes 135 handguns, 24 rifles and 15 shotguns.
The U.S. Marshals primarily focus on fugitives wanted on arrest warrants involving crimes of violence such as homicide, robbery, assault and sex offenses, and crimes with a violence connection, such as weapons and drug offenses.
U.S. Marshal Brad Maxwell said, “The high number of weapons seized in the area compared to the relatively small population in the district illustrates the extreme challenges facing law enforcement officers. We are dedicated to reducing crimes involving weapons and apprehending those individuals charged with violent offenses. Our goal is to improve the safety of everyone in the area and we aim to accomplish this through continued partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Illinois prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies, to combine our resources and achieve greater results. No agency stands alone – the U.S. Marshals have the great privilege of collaborating with so many dedicated professionals each and every day to serve the people of Southern Illinois.”
The Southern District of Illinois covers the southernmost 38 counties in the state. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the Southern District of Illinois is composed of the U.S. Marshals; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Illinois State Police; Illinois Department of Corrections; Effingham County Sheriff’s Office; St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department; Belleville Police; East St. Louis Police; and Fairmont City Police.
