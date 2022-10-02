The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the milling and resurfacing on U.S. 45 from U.S. 40 north to the Interstate 57/70 eastbound on-ramp will begin Monday, Oct. 3.
The existing surface of the road will be milled off and replaced with new hot mix asphalt. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, allowing one lane to be open at all times. While placing the new hot mix asphalt, entrances and side streets may be blocked for a short period to allow for cooling of the material.
Benefits to the public include an improved road surface and extending the lifespan of the road. This improvement is expected to be completed by Oct. 14.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
