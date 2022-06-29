Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway will have its food pantry open on the following dates.
Tuesdays, July 5 and 12, 4-6 p.m. (includes meal, groceries, clothing and hair salon)
Wednesday, July 13, noon-2 p.m. (includes meal, groceries, clothing and hair salon)
Wednesday, July 20, noon-2 p.m. (includes meal, groceries, clothing and hair salon); Reaching Rural Veterans (event organizations and businesses from the area have booths set up to inform veterans)
Saturday, July 30, 8:30 a.m.-noon (includes meal, groceries, clothing and drawings every 45 minutes for prizes)
Enduring Freedom Ministries, located at 304 South West St., is open to everyone from any county. All services are free and qualifications are not required. Call 217-240-0059 to make an appointment.
