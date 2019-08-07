Friese
The 76th annual Friese family reunion will be Aug. 25 at Forest Park, pavilion 4, in Shelbyville. A basket lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.
Bandelow
Descendants of the late Gottfried and Wilhelmine (Dublin) Bandelow will meet for their annual family reunion Sunday, Sept, 1, with a potluck meal served at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran ELCA Church Social Hall, located at 2293 E US Highway 40, Altamont.
Bring your own table service. Coffee will be furnished. All family and friends are encouraged to attend,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.