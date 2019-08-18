Higgs Family
The 58th Higgs Family Reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 8, at Schmidt Park, Altamont.
All descendants of George and Rachel Beck Higgs (his first wife) and George and Adeline Ward Higgs (his second wife) are encouraged to gather at noon at Pavilion 3. There will be a 12:30 potluck dinner. Bring a dish or two to share. Drinks and table service will be provided.
A meeting will be held after dinner with prizes awarded in special categories. Games will be played. If you want to play bingo, bring a prize. Be prepared to volunteer to organize next year’s reunion. Any questions, call Yvonne at 618-483-6753.
Bailey/Shamhart Family
The 80th Baily/Shamhart reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Kluthe Center in Dieterich.
Those attending are encouraged to bring family memorabilia, photos, genealogy information and stories. Family and friends are invited.
Newton Class of 1970
The fourth annual mini reunion Newton Community High School Class of 1970 will be Friday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Parklanes Bowling Alley Banquet Room in Newton. No RSVP is required.
