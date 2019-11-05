Blood Drive
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is sponsoring a Community Blood Serviced of Illinois (CBSI) blood drive in the hospital Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Community Blood Services of Illinois supplies 100 percent of all blood for patients at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Bring a photo ID to donate. Donors may schedule an appointment online on Community Blood Services website at www.bloodcenterimpact.org. Use Group Sponsor Code 70739 when scheduling online. Donors earn points every time you donate with IMPACT, their donor loyalty program. You also earn bonus points when you make your appointment online. Points may be redeemed at their online store.
Breastfeeding classes
Family Life Center in Effingham will host a Breastfeeding Class presented by Angie Esker, RN, Nov. 12 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
The class will cover overcoming difficulties, pumping and milk storage. These classes are free, but space is limited. Call Family Life Center at 217-342-5433 to register.
Recreational Cannabis
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Dr. Ryan Jennings to host “Recreational Cannabis – What You Need to Know” on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Workman Room.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, Illinoisans 21 and older will be able to legally possess 30 grams, or about an ounce, of cannabis flower. What does this all mean?
Jennings, Chief Medical Officer for HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, will explain the difference between medical and recreational cannabis, as well as CBD and THC; the forms of recreational cannabis and their uses/formulations; and implications for workplace policies.
This program will last one hour and include time for questions and answers.
Understanding pregnancy
Family Life Center in Effingham will have a free workshop on “Understanding Pregnancy” Nov. 18 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Attend all Baby Showers (1, 2 and 3) and receive either a new car seat or layette. This is the first shower of the series and ideal for those early in pregnancy. All is confidential here.
Refreshments and prizes will be included. Dads are welcome. Call Family Life Center at 217-342-5433 to register. Free child care is available if you call a week ahead.
CPR Course
Air Evac Lifeteam and Abbott EMS will present a Community CPR Course Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at Family Life Center, 605 Eden Ave., Effingham.
No certification will be received as the course is educational only. To register, contact Family Life Center at 217-342-5433 or Cynthia Field at 618-292-6948.
Dine With a Doc
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging has scheduled Dine with a Doc Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.
Dine With a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch. A question/answer period will follow. Reservations for Dine with A Doc are required since seating is limited and can be made by contacting the center at 217-347-5569.
This month’s guest is orthopedic surgeon Timothy Gray, MD.
Gray was raised on a family farm in Cullom, Illinois, the youngest of six children.
“My Dad really valued education and he passed that value on to all of us. That’s how you get ahead,” said Gray. “I knew that I didn’t want to work as hard as a farmer.”
So Gray entered what had become the new family business: medicine. Gray’s siblings were already forging their way. They would go on to become a hematologist/oncologist, ophthalmologist, veterinarian, chiropractor and nurse.
“I love working with my hands. I worked in construction in the summers framing up houses, being the ‘mud man’ on a bricking crew, and roofing, so knew I wanted to do something with my hands. Orthopedics is really just carpentry on people. I love my job!” said Gray.
To prepare, Gray attended University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and then University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago Campus. During his residency, Gray was fortunate to rotate through five hospitals and learn from five attending physicians, all with different styles and characters.
Gray found his passion in general orthopedic surgery and now treats trauma; issues of the ankles, hips, knees and shoulders; long bone fractures and wrist fractures.
“I really enjoy the physical nature of the job, but the most rewarding aspect is when patients return for their six-week check-ups and they don’t need to be seen again,” he said.
Gray readily puts people at ease with his sense of humor, something that comes naturally to him.
“I try to keep my interactions with patients light-hearted and share information with them in a fun way to help them understand the situation or procedure. It’s their body and they have to understand the procedure,” he said.
A practicing orthopedic surgeon since 1993, Gray appreciated being able to balance family and work commitments while his children were at home.
“I work to live and have been able to modify my schedule to accommodate my kids’ school and activity schedules. I’ve never missed an event.” he said.
Gray and his wife, Diane, have four adult children – Natalie, Nicole, Nate and Naomi – and five grandchildren. They all live in Effingham.
Gray is a published author of fiction and an occasional stand-up comic. He also enjoys golf and snow skiing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.