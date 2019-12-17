Mobile Mammography
Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations in January.
The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.
The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.
Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides the same quality services found at the Health Center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.
The van will be at Effingham Walmart on Jan. 15 and Hobby Lobby, Effingham on Jan. 27.
To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van at a location near you, call 1-800-639-5929.
Blood Pressure Clinics
SBL Lincolnland Home Care and Lincolnland Hospice will hold the free blood pressure clinics. Qualified and trained personnel conduct them. For more information call SBL Lincolnland Home Care at 1-800-879-3212.
Slate Creek Apartments, Effingham, Monday, Jan. 13, 9 to 10 a.m., blood pressure only
Kirby Foods, Effingham, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 9 to 10 a.m., blood pressure only.
