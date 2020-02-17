Blood Drive
Altamont Community High School National Honor Society is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Altamont High School gymnasium.
Remember to drink plenty of water and eat foods high in iron.
Reduce stress
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with certified yoga instructor Erin Goldstein as she shares how to reduce stress through yoga, Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
According to the Mayo Clinic yoga can be helpful to reducing stress. “A number of studies have shown that yoga may help reduce stress and anxiety. It can also enhance your mood and overall sense of well-being.”
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register to attend this free event.
Heart-healthy cooking
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Mary Liz Wright to bring heart-healthy cooking with five ingredients or less to the library, Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
Learn how to lower your risk of heart disease or fight existing disease while preparing healthy meals in just 30 minutes with five ingredients or less.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register to attend this free event.
Mobile Mammography
Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations in March.
The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.
The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.
Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides the same quality services found at the health center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.
The van will be at Hobby Lobby, Effingham, on March 24.
To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van at a location near you, call 1-800-639-5929.
