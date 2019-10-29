Blood pressure clinics
SBL Lincolnland Home Care and Lincolnland Hospice will have free blood pressure clinics. Qualified and trained personnel conduct them. For more information call SBL Lincolnland Home Care at 1-800-879-3212.
- Slate Creek Apartments, Effingham
Monday, Nov. 11
9 to 10 a.m.
Blood pressure only
- Martin’s IGA, Effingham
Tuesday, Nov. 19
9 to 10 a.m.
Blood pressure only
Mobile Mammography
Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations in November.
The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford, these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.
The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.
Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides the same quality services found at the Health Center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.
The van will be at Quad Graphics, Effingham on Nov. 14 and Stevens Industries, Teutopolis, on Nov. 18.
To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van at a location near you, call 1-800-639-5929.
Ostomy Support Group
Sarah Bush Lincoln Ostomy Support Group meets evening meetings four times a year in Mattoon and Effingham. For dates, times and locations, call Jenna Kreke at 217-238-4804.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host the following blood donation opportunities.
Louisville
Nov. 11 — 1:30-6:30 p.m., Red Brush Christian Church, Route 45 South
Toledo
Nov. 4 — 2-6 p.m., Toledo Christian Church, 501 South Maryland
Effingham
Oct. 30 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 31 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 1 — Noon-4 p.m., Washington Savings Bank, 200 South Banker
Nov. 2 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 6 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 7 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 9 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 13 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 14 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 16 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 19 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 20 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 21 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Effingham Daily News, 201 North Banker Street
Nov. 21 — 12:15 p.m.-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 23 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
Nov. 5 — Noon-5 p.m., St. Francis Catholic Church, 203 E. Main St.
Farina
Oct. 21 — 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 West Washington
Dine With a Doc
Senior Education Ministries, Inc. in partnership with Jasper County Senior Citizens Center has scheduled Dine with a Doc Nov. 12 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Jasper County Senior Citizens Center located at Jasper County Senior Citizens Center 904 W Jourdan St, Newton. RSVP is requested at 618-783-3660.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch.
This month we welcome Kayla Deters APRN, SBL Bonutti Clinic, 1303 W. Evergreen Ave., Effingham.
Kayla is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and by the Certified Family of Nurse Practitioners. Her practice specializes in orthopedics.
As a nurse practitioner, she has had the opportunity to help bridge the gap between bedside nursing and the primary care provider for patients. In her nursing career, she has had the privilege of working in multiple health care settings, which has given her a profound knowledge base and helped her to grow in her abilities to care for diverse patient populations.
A brief question-and-answer period will follow her presentation on back pain and procedures.
Additionally provided free of charge just before every Dine with a Doc is a Wellness Clinic to get your blood pressure checked.
