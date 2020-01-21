Mobile Mammography
Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations.
The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.
The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.
Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides the same quality services found at the Health Center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.
The van will be at Hobby Lobby, Effingham, on Feb. 28.
To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van at a location near you, call 1-800-639-5929.
Blood pressure screenings
Sarah Bush
SBL Lincolnland Home Care and Lincolnland Hospice will have the following free blood pressure clinics. Qualified and trained personnel conduct them. For more information call SBL Lincolnland Home Care at 1-800-879-3212.
- Slate Creek Apartments, Effingham, Monday, Feb. 10, 9 to 10 a.m.
- Kirby Foods IGA, Effingham, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 9 to 10 a.m.
St. Anthony’s
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Home Care personnel will be conducting blood pressure screenings at the Dieterich Civic Center from 11:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 13.
Nursing staff from HSHS St. Anthony’s Home Care department provides blood pressure screenings free of charge throughout the area on a regular basis.
For more information regarding blood pressure screenings or any upcoming screenings, contact Community Programs, at 217-347-1529 or visit HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s website at www.stanthonyshospital.org.
Dine With a Doc
Newton
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Jasper County Senior Citizens Center has scheduled Dine with a Doc Feb. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Jasper County Senior Citizens Center located at Jasper County Senior Citizens Center 904 W Jourdan St, Newton. RSVP is requested at 618-783-3660.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch.
The featured guest is Rose Ruholl, Alzheimer's disease community educator. Rose is from Effingham and has a passion to help and serve others through senior care and education.
A question/answer period will follow her discussion on "Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia." Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors and current research and treatments available to address some symptoms.
Effingham
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging has scheduled Dine with a Doc Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.
Dine With a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch. A question/answer period will follow. Reservations for Dine with A Doc are required since seating is limited and can be made by contacting the center at 217-347-5569.
This month’s guest is Dr. Navi S. Arora, MD, with Prompt Care, Effingham. Arora specializes in internal medicine.
Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
The Red Cross has scheduled the following blood donation opportunities.
Louisville
Jan. 24 — 1:30-6:30 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Greenup
Feb. 5 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Toledo
Jan. 28 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Cumberland Elementary School, 1496 Illinois Route 121
Dieterich
Feb. 11 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine
Effingham
Jan. 23 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 25 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 30 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 1 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 4 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 6 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 8 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 11 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 12 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 13 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 15 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
Jan. 27 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Newton
Jan. 26 — 8 a.m.-noon, Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
Feb. 13 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Feb. 14 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue
Strasburg
Feb. 5 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Stewardson-Strasburg High School, 2806 E 600 North Rd
