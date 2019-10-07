Alzheimer’s warning signs
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will offer 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s with Rose Ruholl, Alzheimer’s Awareness Community Educator, on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
The program covers typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone with memory concerns and early detection, as well as the benefits of a diagnosis.
This program will run 1.5 hours, which includes time for questions and answers.
Registration is required for this free event. Call 217-342 2464 ext. 1 or go online to effinghamlibrary.org.
Blood Drives
The Red Cross will have the following blood donation opportunities.
Dieterich
Oct. 17 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine
Effingham
Oct. 16 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Oct. 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Oct. 18 — Noon-4 p.m., Effingham Public Library, 200 N 3rd St.
Oct. 19 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 22 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 23 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 24 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 26 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 27 — 8 a.m.-noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church-Effingham, 901 West Jefferson
Oct. 26 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 30 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 31 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Farina
Oct. 21 — 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 West Washington
Saint Elmo
Oct. 17 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 West 12th Street
Sainte Marie
Oct. 20 — 7:30-11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Sigel
Oct. 24 — 2-7 p.m., St Michael Church – Sigel, Church Street
Gluten Intolerance Support Group
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is offering a support group for individuals and families with celiac disease and/or gluten intolerance. This support group strives to provide support and education to those living with this disease. The group is facilitated by a registered dietitian and will consist of an educational portion followed by group discussion.
The Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance Support Group will meet on the third Monday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library in the Workman Room, 200 North Third Street in Effingham. The next meeting is Monday, Oct. 21. No preregistration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.