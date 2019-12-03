Greenup

Dec. 11 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Neoga

Dec. 23 — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th

Dieterich

Dec. 12 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine

Effingham

Dec. 4 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 7 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 11 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 14 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 18 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 19 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 20 — 8 a.m.-noon, Rural King, 201 Walk Avenue

Dec. 21 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 24 — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 W Fayette

Dec. 24 — 12:15-5 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 25 ¯ 8:15-9:15 a.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 26 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 28 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 31 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Teutopolis

Dec. 4 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Teutopolis Grade School, 309 E. Main

Brownstown

Dec. 12 — 2-7 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 421 South College Avenue

Farina

Dec. 20 — 2-6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street

Saint Elmo

Dec. 16 — 2-6 p.m., St Elmo Elementary School, 519 West 2nd Street

Newton

Dec. 5 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

Dec. 10 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue

Sainte Marie

Dec. 15 — 7:30-11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

Herrick

Dec. 26 — 2-6 p.m., Herrick Community Building, 11 Broadway Road

Stewardson

Dec. 30 — 2-6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street

Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging has scheduled Dine with a Doc Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.

Dine With a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch. A question/answer period will follow. Reservations for Dine with A Doc are required since seating is limited and can be made by contacting the center at 217-347-5569.

This month’s guest is Dr. John Lee MD with the Midwest Sight Foundation, Decatur.

Lee is a board certified ophthalmologist. He received his medical degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. He completed his residency in Ophthalmology at the University of Iowa.

He has been appointed to Decatur Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur, private practice 1979-present.

Newton

Senior Education Ministries, Inc. in partnership with Jasper County Senior Citizens Center has scheduled Dine with a Doc Dec. 10 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Jasper County Senior Citizens Center located at Jasper County Senior Citizens Center 904 W Jourdan St, Newton. RSVP is requested at 618-783-3660.

Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch.

This month’s featured guest is L. Kaye DeSelms Dent with Dent Law Offices in Effingham.

Kaye attended law school with plans to practice disability law. Having worked her way through college at the University of Illinois in Urbana assisting students with disabilities, she graduated from Hofstra University School of Law in 1996. She initially worked with a nonprofit providing legal services exclusively to persons with disabilities, and, after years of practice as both a State’s Attorney and Public Defender, she now partners with her husband at Dent Law Offices, Ltd., where she provides an array of Elder Law and estate planning services, focusing on Nursing Home Planning and Special Needs Planning.