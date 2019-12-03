Greenup
Dec. 11 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
Dec. 23 — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th
Dieterich
Dec. 12 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine
Effingham
Dec. 4 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 7 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 11 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 14 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 18 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 19 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 20 — 8 a.m.-noon, Rural King, 201 Walk Avenue
Dec. 21 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 24 — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 W Fayette
Dec. 24 — 12:15-5 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 25 ¯ 8:15-9:15 a.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 26 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 28 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 31 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
Dec. 4 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Teutopolis Grade School, 309 E. Main
Brownstown
Dec. 12 — 2-7 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 421 South College Avenue
Farina
Dec. 20 — 2-6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street
Saint Elmo
Dec. 16 — 2-6 p.m., St Elmo Elementary School, 519 West 2nd Street
Newton
Dec. 5 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Dec. 10 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue
Sainte Marie
Dec. 15 — 7:30-11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Herrick
Dec. 26 — 2-6 p.m., Herrick Community Building, 11 Broadway Road
Stewardson
Dec. 30 — 2-6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street
Effingham
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging has scheduled Dine with a Doc Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.
Dine With a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch. A question/answer period will follow. Reservations for Dine with A Doc are required since seating is limited and can be made by contacting the center at 217-347-5569.
This month’s guest is Dr. John Lee MD with the Midwest Sight Foundation, Decatur.
Lee is a board certified ophthalmologist. He received his medical degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. He completed his residency in Ophthalmology at the University of Iowa.
He has been appointed to Decatur Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur, private practice 1979-present.
Newton
Senior Education Ministries, Inc. in partnership with Jasper County Senior Citizens Center has scheduled Dine with a Doc Dec. 10 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Jasper County Senior Citizens Center located at Jasper County Senior Citizens Center 904 W Jourdan St, Newton. RSVP is requested at 618-783-3660.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch.
This month’s featured guest is L. Kaye DeSelms Dent with Dent Law Offices in Effingham.
Kaye attended law school with plans to practice disability law. Having worked her way through college at the University of Illinois in Urbana assisting students with disabilities, she graduated from Hofstra University School of Law in 1996. She initially worked with a nonprofit providing legal services exclusively to persons with disabilities, and, after years of practice as both a State’s Attorney and Public Defender, she now partners with her husband at Dent Law Offices, Ltd., where she provides an array of Elder Law and estate planning services, focusing on Nursing Home Planning and Special Needs Planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.