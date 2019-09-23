Mobile Mammography

Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations in October.

The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.

The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.

Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides the same quality services found at the Health Center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.

The van will be at Mums for Mom, Cromwell Radio parking lot, Effingham on Oct. 1, Quad Graphics, Effingham on Oct. 9 and Hobby Lobby, Effingham on Oct. 16.

To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van at a location near you, call 1-800-639-5929.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has the following blood donation opportunities scheduled.

Greenup

Oct. 8 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Neoga

Oct. 8 — 1-6 p.m., Neoga High School, 790 East 7th Street

Altamont

Sept. 27 — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing

Effingham

Sept. 25 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Sept. 26 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Sept. 27 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Sept. 28 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct. 1 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct. 2 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct. 3 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct. 5 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct. 8 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct 9 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct. 12 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct. 12 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Village Square Mall, South Rt. 45

Oct. 15 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

Oct. 7 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

Brownstown

Oct. 2 — 2-7 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 421 South College Avenue

Newton

Oct. 6 — 8 a.m.-noon, Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

Oct. 10 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

Oct. 15 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue

Kinmundy

Oct. 13 — 8 a.m.-noon, Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street

Tags

Recommended for you