Blood Drives
American Red Cross will host the following blood donation opportunities.
Neoga
Feb. 18 — 1-5:30 p.m., Neoga High School, 790 East 7th Street
Altamont
Feb. 19 — 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing
Effingham
Feb. 13 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 15 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 18 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 19 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 20 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 22 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 25 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 26 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 27 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Heartland Health Foods, 1301 W. Evergreen Ave.
Feb. 27 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 29 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Saint Elmo
Feb. 24 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 West 12th Street
Newton
Feb. 13 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Feb. 14 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue
Sainte Marie
Feb. 16 — 7:30-11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Walk With a Doc
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital's next monthly “JustWalk” Walk With a Doc program will be Saturday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m. at the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex at 1301 North Maple Street, Effingham.
To participate in this Walk With a Doc event, you do not have to be a member of the Workman Sports Complex. Walkers should meet in St. Anthony’s Physical Rehab and Wellness area, which is immediately to the left as you enter the front entrance of the complex.
At the start of the walk, there will be a brief talk about “the heart of a woman” focused on women’s heart health. February is American Heart Month, and according to the American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. Eighty percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.
Following the brief talk, walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk on the walking track with St. Anthony’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings, and other health care professionals who will provide support to the walkers and answer questions during the walk.
Lunch and Learn
To celebrate Heart Month, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is partnering with Senior Services of Effingham County (ECCOA) to host its February “Lunch and Learn” event for seniors. The Lunch and Learn will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at the ECCOA Activity Center at 209 South Merchant Street.
Sheri Barnett, DNP, a nurse practitioner specializing in cardiology with Prairie Heart Institute at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, will present “Hypertension: Your Body Under Pressure.” Senior citizens are welcome to join Barnett as she discusses the consequences of high blood pressure and gives her three-pronged approach to controlling it through medication, diet and exercise.
Nursing staff from HSHS Home Care Southern Illinois will be conducting blood pressure screenings before the presentation.
To make a reservation to attend the Feb. 19 Lunch and Learn event at the Effingham Senior Center, call 217-347-5569. For more information about HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, visit the hospital’s website at stanthonyshospital.org.
Healthy Living course
The Lake Land College Center for Business and Industry will offer a noncredit course titled, Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the latest research.
The course will be Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Webb Hall, room 081 on Lake Land's main campus. The class will be facilitated by Elizabeth Hagemann, manager of education outreach with the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter.
The course description reads, "For centuries, we've known that the health of the brain and the body are connected, but now science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging."
There is no charge to attend. To register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/learn and click on the course.
For more information, contact Jackie Wake, professional development support, at 217-234-5087 or email jwake@lakelandcollege.edu.
