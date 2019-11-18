Blood drives
Altamont Community High School National Honor Society will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. in ACHS Gymnasium.
A few notes are to make sure you drink plenty of water, eat foods high in protein and avoid tea the night before. For questions, contact the Altamont Community High School at 618-483-6193.
American Red Cross will host the following blood donation opportunities.
Louisville
Nov. 22 — 2-6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Greenup
Dec. 11 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Dieterich
Dec. 12 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine
Effingham
Nov. 21 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Effingham Daily News, 201 North Banker Street; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 23 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 26 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 27 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2 -6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Nov. 30 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 3 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 4 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 7 — 45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 11 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 14 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 18 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
Dec. 2 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Teutopolis
Dec. 4 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Teutopolis Grade School, 309 E. Main
Brownstown
Dec. 12 — 2-7 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 421 South College Avenue
Saint Elmo
Dec. 16 — 2-6 p.m., St Elmo Elementary School, 519 West 2nd Street
Newton
Nov. 27 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Newton Rest Haven, 300 S Scott
Dec. 1 — 8 a.m.-noon, Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
Dec. 5 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Dec. 10 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue
Sainte Marie
Dec. 15 — 7:30-11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Cowden
Nov. 25 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Cowden Herrick High School, South Route 128
Grief workshop
The holidays are tough when you have lost a loved one.
This workshop will help you make it through the hard times. There are two sessions scheduled, Nov. 25 and Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. These are stand-alone sessions and will be held at Farina UMC, 311 Jackson St Farina.
Call Pastor Lisa at 217-898-8403 for questions. There is no charge for this workshop.
Disguised Disaster
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with Heartland Human Services, Effingham County Health Department and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital to bring a “Disguised Disaster” Monday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. in the Workman Room.
“Disguised Disaster” is an interactive display and program that offers adults insight into current trends of youth substance abuse through what would at first glance seem a typical teen bedroom complete with messy clothes and magazines strung across the floor.
However, with a closer look, attendees will begin to see how teens often disguise their supply of alcohol or drugs. Even common items like a computer mouse can be used to hide drugs from parents.
Aside from alcohol and drug use, parents and caregivers also have to be aware that “an estimated 3.6 million U.S. teens are now using e-cigarettes, representing 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle-schoolers, according to the latest federal figures,” Jeannetta Workman, Substance Abuse Counselor at Heartland Human Services, shared.
Doors will open to “Disguised Disaster” at 3 p.m. while a full explanation of the room and all its disguises will follow at 4 p.m.
No registration is required for this free event.
Mobile Mammography
Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations in December.
The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford, these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.
The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.
Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides the same quality services found at the Health Center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.
The van will be at Quad Graphics, Effingham, on Dec. 16 and Hobby Lobby, Effingham, on Dec. 30.
To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van at a location near you, call 1-800-639-5929.
Blood pressure clinics
SBL Lincolnland Home Care and Lincolnland Hospice will hold the free blood pressure clinics. Qualified and trained personnel conduct them. For more information call SBL Lincolnland Home Care at 1-800-879-3212.
- Slate Creek Apartments, Effingham, Monday, Dec. 9, 9 to 10 a.m., blood pressure only
- Martin's IGA, Effingham, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 to 10 a.m., blood pressure only
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.