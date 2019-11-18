Blood drives

Altamont Community High School National Honor Society will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. in ACHS Gymnasium.

A few notes are to make sure you drink plenty of water, eat foods high in protein and avoid tea the night before. For questions, contact the Altamont Community High School at 618-483-6193.

American Red Cross will host the following blood donation opportunities.

Louisville

Nov. 22 — 2-6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

Greenup

Dec. 11 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Dieterich

Dec. 12 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine

Effingham

Nov. 21 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Effingham Daily News, 201 North Banker Street; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 23 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 26 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 27 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2 -6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

Nov. 30 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 3 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 4 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 7 — 45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 11 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 14 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 18 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

Dec. 2 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

Teutopolis

Dec. 4 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Teutopolis Grade School, 309 E. Main

Brownstown

Dec. 12 — 2-7 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 421 South College Avenue

Saint Elmo

Dec. 16 — 2-6 p.m., St Elmo Elementary School, 519 West 2nd Street

Newton

Nov. 27 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Newton Rest Haven, 300 S Scott

Dec. 1 — 8 a.m.-noon, Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

Dec. 5 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

Dec. 10 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue

Sainte Marie

Dec. 15 — 7:30-11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

Cowden

Nov. 25 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Cowden Herrick High School, South Route 128

Grief workshop

The holidays are tough when you have lost a loved one.

This workshop will help you make it through the hard times. There are two sessions scheduled, Nov. 25 and Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. These are stand-alone sessions and will be held at Farina UMC, 311 Jackson St Farina.

Call Pastor Lisa at 217-898-8403 for questions. There is no charge for this workshop.

Disguised Disaster

The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with Heartland Human Services, Effingham County Health Department and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital to bring a “Disguised Disaster” Monday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. in the Workman Room.

“Disguised Disaster” is an interactive display and program that offers adults insight into current trends of youth substance abuse through what would at first glance seem a typical teen bedroom complete with messy clothes and magazines strung across the floor.

However, with a closer look, attendees will begin to see how teens often disguise their supply of alcohol or drugs. Even common items like a computer mouse can be used to hide drugs from parents.

Aside from alcohol and drug use, parents and caregivers also have to be aware that “an estimated 3.6 million U.S. teens are now using e-cigarettes, representing 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle-schoolers, according to the latest federal figures,” Jeannetta Workman, Substance Abuse Counselor at Heartland Human Services, shared.

Doors will open to “Disguised Disaster” at 3 p.m. while a full explanation of the room and all its disguises will follow at 4 p.m.

No registration is required for this free event.

Mobile Mammography

Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations in December.

The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford, these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.

The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.

Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides the same quality services found at the Health Center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.

The van will be at Quad Graphics, Effingham, on Dec. 16 and Hobby Lobby, Effingham, on Dec. 30.

To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van at a location near you, call 1-800-639-5929.

Blood pressure clinics

SBL Lincolnland Home Care and Lincolnland Hospice will hold the free blood pressure clinics. Qualified and trained personnel conduct them. For more information call SBL Lincolnland Home Care at 1-800-879-3212.

  • Slate Creek Apartments, Effingham, Monday, Dec. 9, 9 to 10 a.m., blood pressure only
  • Martin's IGA, Effingham, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 to 10 a.m., blood pressure only