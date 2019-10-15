Orthopaedic screening
Ainad Shriners Heart Shrine Club will host a screening clinic for orthopaedic conditions for Shriners Hospitals for Children. All children under the age of 18 are eligible.
The screening will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 17, at Prompt Care, 401 N. Mulberry St. Effingham.
If you suspect your child may have an orthopedic condition, this free screening clinic is an opportunity for a local physician to evaluate your child and, if necessary, refer your child to seek treatment at Shriners Hospitals for Children. Families need not know a member of the Shriners fraternity to participate.
No appointment is necessary. However, families with questions may call 217-821-5121 for more information. Children will not be diagnosed, merely evaluated to determine if they have a condition that is treatable at Shriners Hospitals for Children. Eligible patients will complete an application to be reviewed by the hospital. Acceptance as a patient is based solely on a child’s medical needs.
Conditions include, but are not limited to. scoliosis, club foot, hip problems, shoulder and arm problems, limb-length differences and bowed legs.
Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis provides specialized care to children with orthopaedic conditions regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Generally, care is provided until age 18, although, in some cases it may be extended to age 21. All care and services are provided in a family-centered environment. For more information, visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/st-louis.
Long-term care planning
Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness and the Effingham Public Library are sponsoring a free informational meeting called Planning For Long-Term Care on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Effingham Public Library.
Jackie Witges, Geriatric Care Manager, will be discussing the different types of long-term care facilities — assisted living, memory care and nursing homes. She will also discuss what you need to know regarding in-home care services, adult day care and skilled home health services. Jackie is knowledgeable about Medicaid and will discuss how and when this is used.
Register for this free program online at www.effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464. For more information, call Shannon at 217-663-0010.
