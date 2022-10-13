Band Invitational
The Newton Marching Eagles Band Classic will be Saturday, Oct. 15, at Newton Community High School in Newton.
Twenty bands will be taking the field in competition at 9 a.m. with the Newton Marching Eagles completing the competition in exhibition at 3 p.m. Awards will follow at 3:20 p.m. Bands participating in the competition are Lawrenceville, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond, Oblong, Sangamon Valley, Okaw Valley, Casey-Westfield, Pinckneyville, Mt. Carmel, Nashville, Robinson, Maroa-Forsyth, Carterville, Salem, Paris, Murphysboro, Mt. Zion, Champaign Centennial, Effingham, Highland, and Richland County.
Concessions will be available. Proceeds from the event will go to the NCHS Band Boosters.
Author Event
The Effingham Public Library is joining libraries across the state to host bestselling author Caitlin Doughty.
The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.
Doughty is hailed by The New York Times as “...relentlessly curious” and is the author of the New York Times bestsellers “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “From Here to Eternity,” and “Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?” She founded a Los Angeles funeral home as well as the funeral reform collective The Order of the Good Death, which spawned the death positive movement.
Doughty will be in conversation with Mark Bazer, who is host and creator of “The Interview Show,” which is a talk show in a bar that airs on Chicago’s PBS station, WTTW.
A Conversation with Caitlin Doughty is presented by Illinois Libraries Present, a new statewide collaboration among public libraries. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
This is a free event but registration is required. To register, or for more information, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or email to alvin@effinghamlibrary.org.
