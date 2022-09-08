Songwriters Showcase
The Effingham Performance Center has partnered with Poss Music Works to present an evening of music featuring national and local songwriters who will take the stage at The EPC.
The Songwriters Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Effingham Performance Center. Tickets are $20 for all seats.
Songwriters performing include Jonathan Byrd, Jess Klein, Greg Klyma, Taylor Steele, Bill Poss and more. Performers will share not only their music, but what inspires them to write songs and how they turn that inspiration into music.
“The Songwriters Showcase will be an intimate evening where musicians will share what inspires them, their writing process, and of course, the songs they have written,” said Kim Jansen, executive director at The EPC. “It is an opportunity to not only listen to some amazing performers, but also to learn about the artistry behind the songs.”
All tickets are $20. Prices do not include taxes or fees. To purchase tickets, stop by the EPC’s Box Office, call 217-540-2788 or visit www.ticketmaster.com/epc.
Meet the Author
A small-town librarian, Elaine, discovers a mystical skeleton key in the antiques store that once belonged to her beloved great-aunts. Her great-aunts have recently died in a car accident. This sets the scene for the novel, "Guardians of the Keys," written by Effingham’s own Megan J. Wheless, née Hoelscher.
When Elaine discovers the skeleton key, she reads a foreign phrase engraved on it and in that moment the key’s imprint burns into her hand. Did this really just happen or is it the stress of losing her aunts, as well as the debt in which she is drowning, that is causing her to hallucinate? She decides to sell the key to a local professor and historian but when he disappears, Elaine learns of her aunts’ connection to an ancient Apothecary’s Guild.
Wheless will speak about her book on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11:30 a.m. in the Fearday Reading Room, which is located on Effingham Public Library’s main level. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.
Wheless is a writer known for her rich descriptions and keen observations of emotional nuances and connections. Raised in central Illinois, she infuses her writing with a blend of Midwestern sensibility, magical realism and the landscapes of the prairie and woodlands of her youth. She spent nearly 20 years as a high school English teacher in southwestern Illinois before taking a sabbatical in 2016 to move to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, where she met her husband. They currently live in northern Illinois.
This is a free event. For more information, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or email to alvin@effinghamlibrary.org.
