Lincoln Day Banquet
The Jasper County Republicans will have their annual Lincoln Day Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the West End Event Center, 202 Museum Dr., located off Illinois 33, west edge of Newton.
Social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by the catered meal at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the meal and may be purchased from any Republican Committee person or at the door that night. Speakers for the night will be candidates for the upcoming election.
There also will be a raffle for a gun or cash prize. Those wishing to buy raffle tickets for the gun must have a FOID card. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20. To purchase a meal ticket, raffle tickets or for questions call Judy Burnell at 618-783-3185 or 618-554-5870.
'Frozen II' event
Girl Scouts of Effingham County are inviting Effingham County girls grades K-3 to come learn more about them and attend "Frozen II," an interactive movie event, on Saturday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at the Effingham Performance Center.
Cost for the event is $15 and includes a goodie bag, drink and popcorn. For questions about joining the Girl Scouts or about the event, contact Sharon at 217-500-7505.
